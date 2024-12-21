PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

PNC Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times from final round

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2024 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club provides the unique chance to see 20 professionals team up with a family member and play the game they truly love together.

    Tiger Woods returned to action alongside 15-year-old son Charlie for a fifth appearance, searching for their first win. The duo combined for a 13-under 59 in Scramble for a three-way share of the lead along with defending champions Bernhard Langer and son Jason and 2022 champions Vijay Singh and son Qass.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

    Meet the teams

    PlayerPartner
    Bernhard LangerJason Langer
    Annika SorenstamWill McGee
    David DuvalBrady Duval
    Fred CouplesHunter Hannemann
    Gary PlayerAlexander Hall
    John DalyJohn Daly II
    Justin LeonardLuke Leonard
    Lee TrevinoDaniel Trevino
    Mark O’MearaShaun O’Meara
    Matt KucharCarson Kuchar
    Nelly KordaPetr Korda
    Nick FaldoMatthew Faldo
    Nick PriceGreg Price
    Padraig HarringtonPaddy Harrington
    Steve StrickerIzzi Stricker
    Stewart CinkConnor Cink
    Tiger WoodsCharlie Woods
    Tom LehmanSean Lehman
    Trevor ImmelmanJacob Immelman
    Vijay SinghQass Singh

