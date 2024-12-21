5H AGO
PNC Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times from final round
The 2024 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club provides the unique chance to see 20 professionals team up with a family member and play the game they truly love together.
Tiger Woods returned to action alongside 15-year-old son Charlie for a fifth appearance, searching for their first win. The duo combined for a 13-under 59 in Scramble for a three-way share of the lead along with defending champions Bernhard Langer and son Jason and 2022 champions Vijay Singh and son Qass.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)
Meet the teams
|Player
|Partner
|Bernhard Langer
|Jason Langer
|Annika Sorenstam
|Will McGee
|David Duval
|Brady Duval
|Fred Couples
|Hunter Hannemann
|Gary Player
|Alexander Hall
|John Daly
|John Daly II
|Justin Leonard
|Luke Leonard
|Lee Trevino
|Daniel Trevino
|Mark O’Meara
|Shaun O’Meara
|Matt Kuchar
|Carson Kuchar
|Nelly Korda
|Petr Korda
|Nick Faldo
|Matthew Faldo
|Nick Price
|Greg Price
|Padraig Harrington
|Paddy Harrington
|Steve Stricker
|Izzi Stricker
|Stewart Cink
|Connor Cink
|Tiger Woods
|Charlie Woods
|Tom Lehman
|Sean Lehman
|Trevor Immelman
|Jacob Immelman
|Vijay Singh
|Qass Singh