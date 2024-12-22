Live updates: Tiger and Charlie Woods seek first PNC Championship title

It's a shaky start as Tiger misses into the crowd left of the fairway, followed by Charlie who also misses left with a one-handed follow-through. The duo elects to play from Tiger's ball and identifies a gap in the trees; both play crafty shots that find the green, a testament to the trademark Woods ingenuity. From Tiger's ball, they face a 25-foot birdie putt. Charlie leaves it 6 inches short, right in the jaw, which allows his dad to have a free roll. Tiger drains it. Birdie at the first, matching the subsequent birdie from Team Langer.