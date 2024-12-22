Live updates: Tiger and Charlie Woods seek first PNC Championship title
10 Min Read
Younger Woods makes ace at par-3 fourth in final round
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods has done a lot in the game of golf, but he hasn't yet won alongside his son.
That could change Sunday at the PNC Championship.
Tiger and Charlie Woods opened in 13-under 59 in Saturday's first round at the PNC Championship, sharing the overnight lead alongside Bernhard/Jason Langer and Vijay/Qass Singh. Team Woods tees off at 11:07 a.m. ET for Sunday's final round, alongside Team Langer.
Team Woods finished runner-up at the PNC in 2021; this marks the Woods duo's fifth appearance at the long-running Orlando event, a holiday affair that golf's greatest players look forward to each year. Team Woods finished runner-up in 2021, two strokes behind John Daly and John Daly II, but the PNC title belts have eluded the Woods duo thus far.
Keep it here for live updates from Sunday's final round at the PNC Championship, as Team Woods eyes its first PNC title.
Hole 12 (par 3, 163 yards): Tiger plays first with a 6-iron to the back-middle portion of the green, leaving a birdie try from roughly 25 feet. Charlie pulls a 7-iron and loosens his grip upon impact, as the ball sails into thick rough just off the green's right side, perilously close to a water hazard.
Neither player can convert the mid-range birdie try, and Team Woods settles for a ho-hum par. Team Langer has a shorter birdie attempt from roughly 15 feet and buries it, moving into a share of the lead with six holes to play.
We're in for a race to the finish at the PNC Championship.
Team Woods 10-under thru 12, 23-under total, T1
Hole 11 (par 4, 369 yards): Tiger pushes driver down the middle with a quick-tee pick-up, zero hesitation on the delivery. Charlie leaks his drive out to the right and watches with angst, but the ball catches the short grass on the fairway's right side.
Team Woods plays from Tiger's drive, 80 yards away, and Charlie plays first with a wedge on a good line that stops 15 feet short of the hole. Tiger follows with a wedge that flies into the back fringe, 20 feet past the hole; he looks down in dismay after seeing the result. It won't be an easy birdie for Team Woods on this short par 4.
Charlie begs to differ. He putts first and drains it right in the center; Tiger looked on with confidence the entire way. Team Langer keeps pace with a birdie to stay one stroke back; Team Singh (thru 12) has also moved to 22-under, one stroke back of the leading Team Woods.
Team Woods 10-under thru 11, 23-under total, solo first
Hole 10 (par 4, 350 yards): Tiger plays a fairway metal off the tee on the short par 4; it creeps toward the rough line but narrowly stays in the short grass. Playing from a forward tee, Charlie is able to reach a greenside bunker off the tee; Team Woods elects to play from the sand.
Charlie plays first from the bunker; the ball tries to check up but releases 10 feet past the hole. Still a good shot, as his dad opines. Tiger plays next on a similar line and with sublime touch, leaving a shorter birdie try from roughly 5 feet.
Charlie putts first and doesn't hesitate. Right in the heart, as Team Woods matches Team Langer's birdie to maintain a one-stroke edge with eight holes to play.
Team Woods 9-under thru 10, 22-under overall, solo first
Hole 9 (par 4, 431 yards): Tiger doesn't hesitate off the tee, striping driver down the middle of the fairway; he appears on a mission to earn the elusive PNC title belt. Playing their second from 146 yards, Charlie flights a short iron on a good line that settles 15 feet short of the hole, a reasonable birdie attempt. His dad leaks his approach a bit right; the ball catches in the fringe, 30 feet right of the hole. They'll use Charlie's approach for the birdie try.
Charlie tugs his birdie try left of the hole, grimacing as it slides past. His dad then takes the reins and drains the birdie, the ball catching the right-center portion of the cup. Charlie pumps his fist as he looks on with delight. Team Woods turns in 8-under 28, moving to 21-under for the week, and takes the lead into the final nine after Team Langer cannot convert a 12-foot birdie try.
Team Woods 8-under thru 9, 21-under overall, solo first
Hole 8 (par 3, 196 yards): Tiger plays first on a good line but it isn't quite enough; the ball settles in the front fringe, some 50 feet short of the hole. Charlie plays next with a 6-iron from 185 yards; he has good distance but tugs it left of the green, the ball settling in the fringe some 40 feet from the hole.
Team Woods selects Tiger's ball, able to putt it from the fringe; Charlie plays first and lags it to roughly 4 feet, right on line. "Nice touch," Tiger opines. Dad plays next and gives it a run; the ball narrowly misses on the left side to leave a tap-in par. It's a solid outcome for Team Woods, which keeps pace with Team Langer as neither Bernhard nor Jason can convert birdie from 25 feet.
Team Woods 7-under thru 8, 20-under overall, T1
Hole 7 (par 4, 348 yards): After a well-placed drive leaves an approach of just 65 yards, Charlie flights a beautiful flip wedge to 2 feet, the ball missing the cup by mere inches. Tiger follows with a savvy wedge to 5 feet, but he can't nip his son in the closest-to-the-pin of sorts.
It's a win-win, though, as Team Woods converts the birdie to reach 7-under through seven holes Sunday and 20-under for the week (Charlie does the honors). Team Langer also makes birdie, from 10 feet, to keep pace at 20-under.
Team Woods 7-under thru 7, 20-under overall, T1
Tiger and Charlie Woods attack the pin to set up birdie at PNC Championship
Hole 6 (par 4, 432 yards): Tiger stripes a driver down the center of the fairway, seemingly finding a nice rhythm as the afternoon proceeds. He's followed by Charlie, who pushes his tee shot slightly right but sees the ball hold in the fairway's right portion, just inside the rough line.
(Meanwhile, Paddy Harrington, son of Padraig, makes an ace at the par-3 eighth to move Team Harrington into a share of the lead at 18-under. There's now a four-way share of the lead, as things are turning bananas out here.)
Paddy Harrington's ridiculous hole-in-one at PNC Championship
Team Woods plays from dad's ball, 114 yards out, and Charlie goes first with a wedge that flies long and right, settling into the fairway cut. Tiger plays next with a beautiful knock-down wedge that tracks toward the hole and lands a few feet short, leaving a 6-foot birdie try.
Charlie goes first and pulls it left; he knew it immediately with a quick walk of despair. Tiger follows with no hesitation, draining the birdie center-cup. Team Woods keeps pace with playing partners Team Langer, who rolled in a birdie of their own to reach 19-under.
Team Woods 6-under thru 6, 19-under overall, T1
Tiger Woods goes flagstick hunting to set up birdie at PNC Championship
Hole 5 (par 5, 545 yards): Tiger plays first and rips driver down the middle, while Charlie pulls a driver that tracks toward a left water hazard but settles in the second cut of rough, albeit inside the hazard line. The duo plays its second shot from Tiger's ball, 218 yards from the hole; Charlie plays first and strikes a beautiful long iron to 10 feet left of the hole. Tiger follows with an iron that lands short of the green, but it's no harm as Charlie has left an enticing eagle try.
Charlie's eagle putt tracks but lips out on the left side. Tiger's does the same, creeping toward the cup but spinning out of the hole's left side. Team Woods settles for a two-putt birdie, regaining a share of the lead (18-under) alongside Team Singh and Team Langer. All three teams, which shared the lead into Sunday, are 5-under through five holes in the final round.
Team Woods 5-under thru 5, 18-under overall, T1
Hole 4 (par 3, 183 yards): Tiger plays a 6-iron that tracks toward the flag but lands past the hole and releases into the back fringe. That frustrating result, though, is quickly wiped away.
Charlie makes a smooth swing on a 7-iron that he stares down all the way. Mid-air, he asks for the ball to cut, and it obliges; it lands roughly 6 feet left of the hole and releases into the center of the cup. Hole-in-one for Team Woods!
(From Charlie's tee, slightly ahead, the hole measures 176 yards.)
Charlie pauses in disbelief for a few moments, a wry smile on his face, before sharing a strong hug with his dad. The smile perhaps burns brighter on the elder Woods’ face, who then gives his son a light push that conveys pure joy.
The ace moves Team Woods back in front at the PNC Championship, into the solo lead at 17-under total, one clear of Team Singh.
Team Woods 4-under thru 4, 17-under overall, solo first
Charlie Woods' unbelievable ace at PNC Championship
Hole 3 (par 5, 533 yards): Tiger plays a light fade, safely into the fairway's right side, and he's followed by Charlie (from roughly 20 yards ahead) who unleashes a hard draw that finds the left side of the fairway. The duo will have zero trouble reaching this green in two.
From 225 yards, Charlie leaks his approach a bit right of the green; he isn't particularly pleased, but it leaves a straightforward eagle chip from across the green. Tiger plays next and also blocks it; the ball carries a greenside bunker and settles in a collection area of fairway right of the green, a few yards closer than Charlie's ball.
Charlie pitches first and the ball doesn't quite roll out, settling 15 feet short of the hole. Tiger follows and perhaps overcompensates, as the ball releases some 15 feet past the hole. Below standard for Team Woods, leaving an uncertain birdie try on one of the course's most gettable holes.
They play from Charlie's ball on the birdie try; Charlie plays first and his putt hangs on the edge. Tiger plays next and lips out on the left edge. It's a frustrating par for Team Woods, which is now trailing after Team Singh cards back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4.
Team Woods 2-under thru 3, 15-under overall, T2
Hole 2 (par 4, 410 yards): Tiger plays first and hugs the right side at the short par 4, while Charlie splits the fairway and picks up his tee immediately. It's just a 37-yard approach for Team Woods, and Charlie plays first with a high flop that lands a few feet short of the hole and releases onto the back fringe, some 25 feet past. The younger Woods displays a touch of aggravation about the result. His dad plays next with a flop that lands in a similar position but has plenty of spin, checking up to leave an 8-foot birdie try. "Nice shot, Dad," Charlie says.
Charlie putts first and walks in the birdie. Zero hesitation. Team Woods is off and running in pursuit of the PNC champion belts. After Bernhard and Jason Langer each miss birdie from 5 feet, Team Woods has assumed the solo lead.
Team Woods 2-under thru 2, 15-under overall, solo first
Tiger and Charlie Woods combine for birdie at PNC Championship
Hole 1 (par 4, 387 yards): Team Woods strides onto the tee, both Tiger and Charlie sporting Sunday red attire, followed by Team Langer. Tiger stretches out his calves on the tee box while Charlie promptly removes his sweater; they take a team photo before commencing the final round with the honor.
It's a shaky start as Tiger misses into the crowd left of the fairway, followed by Charlie who also misses left with a one-handed follow-through. The duo elects to play from Tiger's ball and identifies a gap in the trees; both play crafty shots that find the green, a testament to the trademark Woods ingenuity. From Tiger's ball, they face a 25-foot birdie putt. Charlie leaves it 6 inches short, right in the jaw, which allows his dad to have a free roll. Tiger drains it. Birdie at the first, matching the subsequent birdie from Team Langer.
"Looked like a 3 all the way," Tiger tells Charlie. Indeed it did.
Team Woods 1-under thru 1, 14-under overall, T1
Tiger Woods' improbable approach leads to birdie at PNC Championship