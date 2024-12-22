Team Langer edges Team Woods in PNC Championship playoff

In Round 2, it was Charlie who kept Team Woods in the fight just as much as his father. It was Charlie who chipped it close and converted the birdie putt on 13 to stay even with Team Langer, and Charlie who made birdie on his own ball at the 15th hole. And it was Charlie who hit his approach to 6 feet on 16 after Bernhard had come within inches of a 2. Of course, the kid converted the putt.