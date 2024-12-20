Charlie Woods spotted using new TaylorMade Qi35 driver at PNC Championship
Charlie Woods was spotted using a was spotted using a TaylorMade Qi35 driver prior to the PNC Championship. (Credit GolfWRX)
Spotting season continues this week in the world of equipment at the 2024 PNC Championship, where GolfWRX.com spotted new drivers from Callaway and TaylorMade.
Earlier this month, four new drivers from Callaway appeared on the USGA Conforming Clubs List: Elyte, Elyte X, Elyte Max Fast and Elyte Triple Diamond. At the time, we remained unsure of when and where we’d get our first look at the new drivers in person.
Well, now we have that answer.
During the Thursday Pro-Am at the 2024 PNC Championship, GolfWRX.com spotted Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond drivers in the bags of Justin Leonard, Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh. Both of the Singhs had multiple drivers in the bag, so they were still testing out the driver before the start of official competition on Saturday.
For Leonard, however, the Elyte Triple Diamond driver was the lone driver in his bag on Thursday. Leonard gave GolfWRX.com his initial review of the club:
“I’m still figuring it out, but I think it’s really good,” Leonard said. “Looks good, spins maybe a touch less. Got a little more speed to it, so it’s nice.”
Callaway’s Elyte drivers weren’t the only drivers making headlines at the 2024 PNC Championship, however.
After LPGA star Nelly Korda was spotted using a new TaylorMade Qi35 Max driver at the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational, another big name was spotted using a TaylorMade Qi35 driver this week: Charlie Woods.
Warming up on the driving range beside his father Tiger Woods, son Charlie unveiled a TaylorMade Qi35 driver equipped with a Graphite Design AD-VF 6X shaft (the same shaft that his father currently uses in his Qi10 LS driver). Based on appearances, it seems the TaylorMade Qi35 driver heads are loaded with carbon on the crown, and they have the word “Carbon” printed on the faces, so it’s safe to say that carbon is an important material on the new heads.
TaylorMade, nor Callaway, has publicly spoken about their respective new drivers, however, so additional details, such as retail release dates and technological improvements, will have to wait. For now, it remains up in the air which new drivers end up in play this week as competition starts on Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
See more new equipment photos from the PNC Championship over on GolfWRX.com.