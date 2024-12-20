Charlie Woods spotted using new TaylorMade Qi35 driver at PNC Championship

Warming up on the driving range beside his father Tiger Woods, son Charlie unveiled a TaylorMade Qi35 driver equipped with a Graphite Design AD-VF 6X shaft (the same shaft that his father currently uses in his Qi10 LS driver). Based on appearances, it seems the TaylorMade Qi35 driver heads are loaded with carbon on the crown, and they have the word “Carbon” printed on the faces, so it’s safe to say that carbon is an important material on the new heads.