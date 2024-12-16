The First Look: PNC Championship

FIELD NOTES AND STORYLINES: Tiger Woods and son Charlie are teeing it up for the fifth time as a pair. Their best finish is a solo second in 2021 … Bernard Langer and son Jason will look to successfully defend their title from a year ago. It was an incredible 2024 for Langer, the elder, as he won the season-ending Charles Schwab Championship in dramatic fashion for his 47th career win on PGA TOUR Champions – coming after he ruptured his Achillies in February and missed seven events … Fred Couples and Trevor Immelman are set to make their PNC Championship debuts. Couples will pair with his 16-year-old stepson Hunter Hannemann while Immelman will pair with his 18-year-old son Jacob Immelman, who plays on the Clemson golf team … LPGA superstar Nelly Korda will once again be in the field along with her father, Petr. Korda had an all-time campaign on the LPGA Tour in 2024, winning seven times (including five in a row) and claiming Rolex Player of the Year honors … Annika Sorenstam is also set to return to the PNC Championship field with her now 13-year-old son Will. This is her fifth appearance in the event for the 10-time major winner … Lee Trevino, now 85, will continue his streak as the only golfer to play every iteration of the PNC Championship. He's back in action alongside his son Daniel … Steve Stricker will once again tee it up alongside daughter Izzi, with the pair having made their debut in 2023. Izzi is a freshman on the golf team at the University of Wisconsin while Stricker recorded an impressive 10 top-10s in just 12 events on PGA TOUR Champions this season, including a win at the Sanford International … Padraig Harrington will have a familiar face alongside him in 2024, as his son Paddy Harrington is back (for the sixth time) after sitting on the bench last year with younger brother Ciaran making his tournament debut. Harrington won three times on PGA TOUR Champions this season … Other past-champion pairings in the field include 2022 winner Vijay Singh with son Qass and 2021 winner John Daly alongside son John Daly II … The rest of the field is made up of major champions and icons of the game including David Duval (with son Brady), Nick Faldo (with son Matthew), Stewart Cink (with son Connor), Matt Kuchar (with son Carson), Tom Lehman (with son Sean), Justin Leonard (with son Luke), 89-year-old Gary Player (with grandson Alexander), Nick Price (with son Greg) and Mark O’Meara (with son Shaun), who announced in September he would be retiring after a combined 958 starts on the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions and an induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.