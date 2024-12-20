See what’s in bags of John Daly, John Daly II at 2024 PNC Championship
Team Daly – consisting of the legendary John Daly and his son, John Daly II – were on site on Thursday at the 2024 PNC Championship, both donning Hooters-sponsored golf bags.
In 2021, the Daly’s won the parent-child event, winning by two strokes over Team Woods (Tiger and Charlie), and the Daly’s have finished runner-up twice, in 2018 and 2022.
Daly is a two-time major champion and five-time-total PGA TOUR winner, and his son is currently a redshirt sophomore playing on the University of Arkansas Razorbacks men’s golf team; his father was a Razorback, too.
Daly and Daly II have a lot in common aside from just their college attendance; they both like to play the long ball off the tee, and they both have a bunch of headcovers in the bag. For Daly, he plays with a driver, 3-wood and three hybrids, while his son uses a driver, 3-wood, 7-wood and a hybrid.
On Thursday at the 2024 PNC Championship, GolfWRX.com dove into both of their bags to check out their clubs and specifications, and the differences between them. We break down their individual WITBs below, but don’t forget to check out all of GolfWRX.com’s equipment photos from this week here.
John Daly
John Daly's Sub70 859 JD driver (8 degrees) with Newton Motion 6-Dot shaft and added lead tape. (Credit GolfWRX)
Driver: Sub70 859 JD (8 degrees)
Shaft: Newton Motion 6-Dot
3-Wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Newton Motion 5-Dot
Hybrids: Ping G430 (17, 22 and 26 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype
John Daly's Sub70 658 CB irons (6-PW). (Credit GolfWRX)
Irons: Sub70 658 CB (6-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour
John Daly's Sub70 TAIII wedges (54 and 60 degrees) with custom Arkansas Razorback stamping. (Credit GolfWRX)
Wedges: Sub70 TAIII (54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts:KBS Tour 120S
John Daly's Bettinardi DASS Zero putter with custom Arkansas Razorback engraving. (Credit GolfWRX)
Putter: Bettinardi DASS Zero
John Daly II
John Daly II's TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. (Credit GolfWRX)
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6X
3-Wood: Ping G430 LST (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Black 8X
7-Wood: Ping G430 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8X
Hybrid: Ping G430 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10TX
John Daly II's TaylorMade P7CB irons (4-9 iron). (Credit GolfWRX)
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB (4-9 iron)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
John Daly II's TaylorMade MG4 wedges (46, 50, 54 and 60 degrees). (Credit GolfWRX)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Masterful Tourtype SSS (he was also spotted testing a TaylorMade Spider Tour X mallet)