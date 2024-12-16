PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PNC Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Tiger Woods returns to action alongside his son Charlie at the 2024 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. The parent-child event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club provides the unique chance to see 20 professionals team up with a member of their family and play the game they truly love together.

    Bernhard Langer and his son Jason will tee it up as defending champions.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    RELATED: Tee Times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock), 4-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

    Meet the teams

    PlayerPartner
    Bernhard LangerJason Langer
    Annika SorenstamWill McGee
    David DuvalBrady Duval
    Fred CouplesHunter Hannemann
    Gary PlayerAlexander Hall
    John DalyJohn Daly II
    Justin LeonardLuke Leonard
    Lee TrevinoDaniel Trevino
    Mark O’MearaShaun O’Meara
    Matt KucharCarson Kuchar
    Nelly KordaPetr Korda
    Nick FaldoMatthew Faldo
    Nick PriceGreg Price
    Padraig HarringtonPaddy Harrington
    Steve StrickerIzzi Stricker
    Stewart CinkConnor Cink
    Tiger WoodsCharlie Woods
    Tom LehmanSean Lehman
    Trevor ImmelmanJacob Immelman
    Vijay SinghQass Singh

