PNC Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Tiger Woods returns to action alongside his son Charlie at the 2024 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. The parent-child event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club provides the unique chance to see 20 professionals team up with a member of their family and play the game they truly love together.
Bernhard Langer and his son Jason will tee it up as defending champions.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock), 4-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Peacock), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)
Meet the teams
|Player
|Partner
|Bernhard Langer
|Jason Langer
|Annika Sorenstam
|Will McGee
|David Duval
|Brady Duval
|Fred Couples
|Hunter Hannemann
|Gary Player
|Alexander Hall
|John Daly
|John Daly II
|Justin Leonard
|Luke Leonard
|Lee Trevino
|Daniel Trevino
|Mark O’Meara
|Shaun O’Meara
|Matt Kuchar
|Carson Kuchar
|Nelly Korda
|Petr Korda
|Nick Faldo
|Matthew Faldo
|Nick Price
|Greg Price
|Padraig Harrington
|Paddy Harrington
|Steve Stricker
|Izzi Stricker
|Stewart Cink
|Connor Cink
|Tiger Woods
|Charlie Woods
|Tom Lehman
|Sean Lehman
|Trevor Immelman
|Jacob Immelman
|Vijay Singh
|Qass Singh