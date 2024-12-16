PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Purse breakdown: PNC Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Twenty family pairings, headlined by Tiger and Charlie Woods in their fifth appearance and defending champions Bernhard Langer and son Jason, head to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando for the 36-hole PNC Championship. See the full field list here.

    Check out the full purse breakdown below for the beloved parent-child tournament.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118.4331797236%$200,000.00$140,000.00$112,416.66$96,812.50$87,250.00$80,708.34$75,892.86$72,156.25$69,138.89$66,675.00
    27.3732718895%$80,000.00$68,625.00$62,416.67$59,062.50$56,850.00$55,208.33$53,892.86$52,781.25$51,861.11$51,075.00
    35.2764976959%$57,250.00$53,625.00$52,083.33$51,062.50$50,250.00$49,541.67$48,892.86$48,343.75$47,861.11$47,425.00
    44.6082949309%$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,071.43$46,687.50$46,333.33$46,000.00
    54.5161290323%$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,583.33$46,214.29$45,875.00$45,555.55$45,250.00
    64.4239631337%$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,100.00$45,750.00$45,428.57$45,125.00$44,833.33$44,550.00
    74.3317972351%$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,625.00$45,300.00$45,000.00$44,714.29$44,437.50$44,166.67$43,900.00
    84.2396313365%$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,166.67$44,875.00$44,600.00$44,333.33$44,071.43$43,812.50$43,555.55$43,300.00
    94.1474654378%$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00
    104.1013824885%$44,500.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,275.00
    114.0552995392%$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,027.78$41,825.00
    124.0092165899%$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,781.25$41,583.33
    133.9631336406%$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,535.71$41,343.75
    143.9170506913%$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,291.67$41,107.14
    153.870967742%$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,050.00$40,875.00
    163.8248847927%$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,812.50$40,650.00
    173.7788018434%$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,583.33$40,437.50
    183.7327188941%$40,500.00$40,375.00$40,250.00
    193.7096774194%$40,250.00$40,125.00
    203.6866359448%$40,000.00
    Total$1,085,000.00