Purse breakdown: PNC Championship
Twenty family pairings, headlined by Tiger and Charlie Woods in their fifth appearance and defending champions Bernhard Langer and son Jason, head to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando for the 36-hole PNC Championship. See the full field list here.
Check out the full purse breakdown below for the beloved parent-child tournament.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18.4331797236%
|$200,000.00
|$140,000.00
|$112,416.66
|$96,812.50
|$87,250.00
|$80,708.34
|$75,892.86
|$72,156.25
|$69,138.89
|$66,675.00
|2
|7.3732718895%
|$80,000.00
|$68,625.00
|$62,416.67
|$59,062.50
|$56,850.00
|$55,208.33
|$53,892.86
|$52,781.25
|$51,861.11
|$51,075.00
|3
|5.2764976959%
|$57,250.00
|$53,625.00
|$52,083.33
|$51,062.50
|$50,250.00
|$49,541.67
|$48,892.86
|$48,343.75
|$47,861.11
|$47,425.00
|4
|4.6082949309%
|$50,000.00
|$49,500.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,071.43
|$46,687.50
|$46,333.33
|$46,000.00
|5
|4.5161290323%
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,583.33
|$46,214.29
|$45,875.00
|$45,555.55
|$45,250.00
|6
|4.4239631337%
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,100.00
|$45,750.00
|$45,428.57
|$45,125.00
|$44,833.33
|$44,550.00
|7
|4.3317972351%
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,625.00
|$45,300.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,714.29
|$44,437.50
|$44,166.67
|$43,900.00
|8
|4.2396313365%
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,166.67
|$44,875.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,333.33
|$44,071.43
|$43,812.50
|$43,555.55
|$43,300.00
|9
|4.1474654378%
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|10
|4.1013824885%
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,275.00
|11
|4.0552995392%
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,027.78
|$41,825.00
|12
|4.0092165899%
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,781.25
|$41,583.33
|13
|3.9631336406%
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,535.71
|$41,343.75
|14
|3.9170506913%
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,291.67
|$41,107.14
|15
|3.870967742%
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,050.00
|$40,875.00
|16
|3.8248847927%
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,812.50
|$40,650.00
|17
|3.7788018434%
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,583.33
|$40,437.50
|18
|3.7327188941%
|$40,500.00
|$40,375.00
|$40,250.00
|19
|3.7096774194%
|$40,250.00
|$40,125.00
|20
|3.6866359448%
|$40,000.00
|Total
|$1,085,000.00