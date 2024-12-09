Tiger Woods, son Charlie to play PNC Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Tiger Woods will make his annual appearance at the PNC Championship after all. Tiger and 15-year-old son Charlie Woods will play in the annual family team event, held next week in Orlando, Florida.
It has become a bit of a tradition to see Tiger and Charlie competing together at the PNC Championship in late December, but Tiger was noncommittal when asked about the possibility during an appearance on NBC during the final round of last week’s Hero World Challenge. “We’ll see,” was all Woods divulged on-air to Dan Hicks.
The uncertainty was tied to Woods’ game and body, which remains a work in progress. The 82-time TOUR winner underwent his sixth back surgery in September, aimed at alleviating back spasms and pain he experienced throughout the 2024 season.
Woods did not play the Hero, saying he “wasn’t tournament sharp.” That’s less of a concern at the PNC Championship, a 36-hole two-person event that allows competitors to use golf carts. It will be the first time seeing Woods in a competitive golf setting since The Open Championship in July.
“This year was kind of – I had to toss it away and I wasn't as sharp as I needed to be and I didn't play as much as I needed to going into the major championships and I didn't play well at them,” Woods said during his pre-tournament press conference at the Hero. “Hopefully next year will be better, I'll be physically stronger and better. I know the procedure helped and hopefully that I can then build upon that.”
It will be Tiger and Charlie’s fifth appearance at the PNC Championship. They’ll look to improve on a T5 finish from last year. They’ve never won the event but did finish runner-up in 2021.