PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry update: Five players whose lives could change Sunday at Final Stage

How far back is too far back? Lamprecht stands four strokes outside the top-five cutoff into the final round at Final Stage, and although it’s a tall task, the tall South African has proven his elite game can produce some special results. Lamprecht, the former top-ranked amateur from Georgia Tech, finished No. 2 on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn direct access to Final Stage (he had a chance to overtake Michael Thorbjornsen for the top spot into this year’s NCAA Championship, but he was forced to withdraw midway through the individual competition due to a back injury). He has worked through a swing change this summer and fall, partly to reduce the strain on his back, and although results have been slow to come by at times (he missed seven of 10 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour this summer), he has fared well at Final Stage with rounds of -71-71-69. He’s tied for 15th into the final day and might need something special to move inside the top five and ties. But he has a puncher’s chance.