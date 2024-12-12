Corey Shaun opens Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in 9-under 61, leads by five strokes

Shaun hasn’t rested much in recent weeks – he was asked Thursday how he maintained the energy to play high-level golf across multiple time zones with minimal rest, and he said he wasn’t exactly sure. But a swing thought clicked at First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School in October, and Shaun, a longtime golf nut and avid tinkerer, has channeled simplicity into a two-month run of strong form. The UCLA alum finished solo second at his Second Stage site, seven strokes inside the cut line, to advance to Final Stage and cement 2025 conditional Korn Ferry Tour status at a minimum. He spent a relaxing weekend at home with his girlfriend – making sure to buy her lunch and dinner after feeling bad for so many weeks away from home – and then flew cross-country to Florida for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School. With his DP World Tour membership solidified, he was freed up to chase a PGA TOUR card via the top five and ties this week.