See the 11 players who advanced from pre-qualifying to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

On the flip side are 11 players who began Q-School at square one – at the pre-qualifying stage, roughly three months ago. PGA TOUR Q-School is comprised of four stages, beginning at pre-qualifying in September (eight sites), followed by First Stage in October (13 sites) and then Second Stage in November and early December (five sites). A player’s starting stage is determined by various exemption criteria; if a player does not meet any of the criteria for a later stage, pre-qualifying is the starting block. To advance from pre-qualifying to Q-School’s Final Stage, a player must display strong form in three different events, several weeks apart, across a variety of course conditions. It’s one of pro golf’s ultimate tests, and the reward for players who advance to Final Stage is conditional 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status at minimum, with a chance to earn Korn Ferry Tour guaranteed starts (next 40 and ties, after the top five and ties) in addition to the coveted PGA TOUR cards.