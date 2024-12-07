PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hero World Challenge, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    After the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, a star-studded, 20-man field heads to Albany, Bahamas, for the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation. FedExCup points will not be awarded, but Official World Golf Ranking points will be awarded.

    Justin Thomas took one step closer to earning his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills with a third-round 66. He leads world No. 1, reigning FedExCup champion and defending champion Scottie Scheffler (69) by one stroke and three-time TOUR winner Tom Kim (62) by two strokes.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

