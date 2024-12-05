TaylorMade acquires Logan Olson, launches Craft Batch No. 3 putters
4 Min Read
A closer look at the back of the Logan Olson Craft Batch No. 3 putter. (TaylorMade)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Earlier this week, TaylorMade officially announced its acquisition of Logan Olson, the putter maker that has designed putters for PGA TOUR players such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa all within the last year.
A detailed view of Rory McIlroy's Logan Olson putter. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Olson, the 27-year-old who founded Olson putters in Fortuna, California, will continue to be the principal designer of all Olson products.
“TaylorMade views the 27-year-old Olson as a generational talent when it comes to putter craftsmanship," TaylorMade said in a press release. "Olson is able to marry technical proficiency and attention to detail with the creative ability it takes to produce world-class putters."
Brian Bazzel, TaylorMade vice president of product creation, continued the high praise of Olson: "It's not every day you stumble upon someone like Logan. His ability to merge creativity with such a technical process is nothing short of remarkable. Whether you're a professional on Tour, someone plays the game for the sheer love of it, or even a collector with a keen eye for finely crafted putters, Logan's creations embody a level of craftsmanship that resonates with golfers from all abilities."
In the Tuesday press release, Olson also commented on the new acquisition: "I've always appreciated that TaylorMade is a brand that isn't afraid to take risks and try something different. I feel a resemblance to that in my own work and thoughts on approaching new projects. Being able to utilize the feedback of the best players in the world helps push design criteria to a completely different place."
Logan Olson manufacturing at work on the Craft Batch No. 3 putter. (TaylorMade)
Back in 2023, GolfWRX.com did a deep dive with Olson after one of his putters ended up in the bag of world No. 1-ranked golfer Scheffler., who went on to win with the putter at the Hero World Challenge that year. Olson provided insight into his philosophical approach, and what he thinks separates his putter designs from what’s on the market.
“I think of it a bit like 'The Matrix' movies – stay with me here on this one," Olson said. "Once you’ve forgotten about the rules that create your reality, or no longer are because ‘that’s how it’s always been done,’ you can really reach beyond and approach some of these problems that people have been working on for so long, from a new light. You can start to move in slow motion.
“I like to tell people I don’t make putters, the canvas of a putter just gets in my way. I try to make rocket parts, or jewelry, or a Swiss watch. It just happens to be on that platform of a putter. Sure, like many, myself absolutely included in this, we are re-imagining concepts that have been around for quite some time now. But it’s in the way I try to approach these problems that I believe creates my difference.
“From start to finish, I put my thumbprint on this process in my own unique way. It’s a twist on what’s expected and executed in my own language. The deeper you look, the more you find.”
Now, TaylorMade and Olson are together, bringing that new approach to retail.
On Thursday, TaylorMade announced the release of limited edition “Craft Batch No. 3” putters, which have been “built from extensive modal analysis combined with Olson’s native machining and creative abilities,” according to TaylorMade.
The new-age design features a “Flumber’s Neck” hosel – a blend of a plumber’s neck and a flow neck that’s designed to improve feel, sound and provide a unique look at address. To achieve optimal acoustics and CG (center of gravity) placement within the heads, Olson used modal analysis to identify “stress risers” and “high resonance areas.”
Additional features of the Craft Batch No. 3 putters include a milled 303 stainless steel face with horizontal groove patterns designed to enhance roll, and they have an asymmetrical sole with a channel to achieve the desired weight balance.
As for specifications, the Craft Batch No. 3 putters have 2.5 degrees of loft, a 70-degree lie angle, and come with a KBS CT Chrome putter shaft ranging in lengths of 33-to-37 inches. Grip options include premium leather grips from The Grip Master, or rubber Golf Pride Pro Only Red Star grips in cord or non-cord.
Craft Batch No. 3 putters are available for $850 apiece, exclusively on LoganOlson.com starting Dec. 5, 2024.