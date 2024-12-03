PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Hero World Challenge, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    After the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, a star-studded, 20-man field heads to Albany, Bahamas, for the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation. FedExCup points will not be awarded, but Official World Golf Ranking points will be awarded.

    World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title. Eight players, including Ludvig Åberg and Sahith Theegala, are making their Hero World Challenge debut.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

    Must reads

    The Five: Keegan Bradley among names whose 2025 campaigns begin at Hero World Challenge

    The First Look: Storylines from Hero World Challenge

    Power Rankings: Who leads 20-man field in Albany?

    Inside the Field: Hero World Challenge