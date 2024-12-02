Power Rankings: Hero World Challenge

If you’re struggling to find the right holiday gift for the PGA TOUR member in your life, that never can be easy, especially if he just locked up his card for the 2025 season. But it’s an even greater challenge to match what 20 guys get to experience this week: the promise of another tournament. The spirit of competition is for a lifetime, so it truly is the gift that never stops giving. (Pro tip: Scratch-offs never disappoint.)