2H AGO

Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at Hero World Challenge in Albany

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The Tiger Woods hosted Hero World Challenge heads to Albany, Bahamas, for the ninth straight year, and the star-studded, 20-man field is headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the tournament’s defending champion and reigning FedExCup champion.

    Also in the field for the tournament, set for Dec. 5-8, are nine members of the victorious United States Presidents Cup team (Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley, Sam Burns, Brian Harman and Tony Finau) and three members of the International team (Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Jason Day).

    Eight players will make their tournament debut including Ludvig Åberg, Theegala, Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Rai, Matthieu Pavon, Akshay Bhatia and Nick Dunlap. Woods announced on Nov. 25 that he would not be playing this year as he continues to recover from back surgery.

    Scroll below Hero World Challenge field list as of Wednesday, Nov. 27 (Official World Golf Ranking listed in parentheses).

    Scottie Scheffler (1), USA
    Ludvig Åberg (5), Sweden
    Wyndham Clark (6), USA
    Patrick Cantlay (11) USA
    Sahith Theegala (12), USA
    Keegan Bradley (13), USA
    Russell Henley (14), USA
    Robert MacIntyre (15), Scotland
    Sam Burns (19), USA
    Aaron Rai (21), England
    Sungjae Im (23), Republic of Korea
    Brian Harman (24), USA
    Tony Finau (26), USA
    Tom Kim (27), Republic of Korea
    Matthieu Pavon (29), France
    Akshay Bhatia (30), USA
    Cameron Young (37), USA
    Justin Thomas (25), USA, tournament exemption
    Jason Day (32), Australia, tournament exemption
    Nick Dunlap (33), USA, tournament exemption