Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at Hero World Challenge in Albany
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The Tiger Woods hosted Hero World Challenge heads to Albany, Bahamas, for the ninth straight year, and the star-studded, 20-man field is headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the tournament’s defending champion and reigning FedExCup champion.
Also in the field for the tournament, set for Dec. 5-8, are nine members of the victorious United States Presidents Cup team (Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley, Sam Burns, Brian Harman and Tony Finau) and three members of the International team (Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Jason Day).
Eight players will make their tournament debut including Ludvig Åberg, Theegala, Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Rai, Matthieu Pavon, Akshay Bhatia and Nick Dunlap. Woods announced on Nov. 25 that he would not be playing this year as he continues to recover from back surgery.
Scroll below Hero World Challenge field list as of Wednesday, Nov. 27 (Official World Golf Ranking listed in parentheses).
Scottie Scheffler (1), USA
Ludvig Åberg (5), Sweden
Wyndham Clark (6), USA
Patrick Cantlay (11) USA
Sahith Theegala (12), USA
Keegan Bradley (13), USA
Russell Henley (14), USA
Robert MacIntyre (15), Scotland
Sam Burns (19), USA
Aaron Rai (21), England
Sungjae Im (23), Republic of Korea
Brian Harman (24), USA
Tony Finau (26), USA
Tom Kim (27), Republic of Korea
Matthieu Pavon (29), France
Akshay Bhatia (30), USA
Cameron Young (37), USA
Justin Thomas (25), USA, tournament exemption
Jason Day (32), Australia, tournament exemption
Nick Dunlap (33), USA, tournament exemption