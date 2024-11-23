The RSM Classic, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall finale is contested from Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, at The RSM Classic.
Maverick McNealy and Vince Whaley finished Saturday sharing the lead at 14-under. They face a charged leaderboard with Michael Thorbjornsen, Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes and Patrick Fishburn all sitting two back at 12-under. Amateur Luke Clanton carded a 68 to sit at 11-under, three off the pace.
Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in 2025 early-season Signature Events. Players took on Sea Island's Seaside Course and Plantation Course over the first two rounds, but will exclusively play Seaside over the weekend.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.