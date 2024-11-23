PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

The RSM Classic, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall finale is contested from Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, at The RSM Classic.

    Maverick McNealy and Vince Whaley finished Saturday sharing the lead at 14-under. They face a charged leaderboard with Michael Thorbjornsen, Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes and Patrick Fishburn all sitting two back at 12-under. Amateur Luke Clanton carded a 68 to sit at 11-under, three off the pace.

    Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in 2025 early-season Signature Events. Players took on Sea Island's Seaside Course and Plantation Course over the first two rounds, but will exclusively play Seaside over the weekend.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.


    Must reads

    FedExCup Fall update: Hayden Springer is heartbeat as players fight to keep jobs Sunday at The RSM Classic

    Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett fates intertwine at The RSM Classic

    Maverick McNealy, Vince Whaley share lead in wide open The RSM Classic

    Draws and Fades: Watch for proven winners to escape major nerves on Sea Island Sunday

    No. 1 amateur Luke Clanton, Ludvig Åberg wow one another at The RSM Classic

    Davis Love III withdraws from The RSM Classic with injury

    The Five: Players with most at stake at The RSM Classic