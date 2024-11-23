Draws and Fades: Watch for proven winners to escape major nerves on Sea Island Sunday

I wouldn’t sleep on Berger (+750) either. He was my man to watch for the FedExCup Fall before it all kicked off but it’s taken until now for him to really show some of his former glories. The concern, in terms of betting him to win, is the fact he’s on the top-125 FedExCup bubble so there may come a point in the round where he plays defensively rather than aggressively to ensure his card for next season.