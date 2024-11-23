FedExCup Fall update: Hayden Springer is heartbeat as players fight to keep jobs Sunday at The RSM Classic

That emotion says it all. Arguably, Sunday’s truest trophy at The RSM Classic awaits those who finish inside the top 125, in the form of exempt status for 2025. Springer needed to grind out a windy Friday just to keep his hopes alive for the weekend; he made the cut on the number with rounds of 70-71, including two birdies in his final four holes. After an opening bogey in Saturday’s third round, he knew he needed a hot streak for a chance to move inside the top 125. He steadied the ship with birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 before making the turn, then turned on the jets with six birdies in a seven-hole stretch (Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8). All eight birdies came from inside 20 feet. He was dialed in, setting the stage for the most pivotal Sunday of his career.