The RSM Classic, Round 3: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall finale is contested from Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, at The RSM Classic.
Patrick Fishburn took the 36-hole lead with a bogey-free, 8-under 64 on Friday. He leads by one at 11-under over Maverick McNealy and Lee Hodges, while Michael Thorbjornsen and amateur Luke Clanton sit two off the pace in a tie for third. Defending champion Ludvig Åberg recovered from a first-round 73 with a bogey-free 64 on Friday to make the cut safely at 5-under.
Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in 2025 early-season Signature Events. Players took on Sea Island's Seaside Course and Plantation Course over the first two rounds, but will exclusively play Seaside over the weekend.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.