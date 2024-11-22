The RSM Classic, Round 3: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in 2025 early-season Signature Events. Players took on Sea Island's Seaside Course and Plantation Course over the first two rounds, but will exclusively play Seaside over the weekend.