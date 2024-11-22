Draws and Fades: Mackenzie Hughes leads charge after surviving tough draw

If Springer is the more desperate of the quartet, will he attack more pins? And if he does, would the current +750 for a Top 20 including ties become an intriguing bet? Norlander is +600 and Dahmen +850 for the same finish, but neither of those two need to finish that high. Doing so would certainly secure them a TOUR card, but they can still weigh up risk versus reward … offense versus defense. Springer has to charge.