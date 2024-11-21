The RSM Classic, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in 2025 early-season Signature Events. Defending champion Ludvig Åberg returns after having knee surgery earlier in the fall. Notables on the top-125 bubble teeing it up at Sea Island include Sam Ryder (No. 122), Wesley Bryan (No. 125), Joel Dahmen (No. 124), Henrik Norlander (No. 126), Daniel Berger (No. 127) and Hayden Springer (No. 128). Players take on Sea Island's Seaside Course and Plantation Course over the first two rounds, with the Seaside Course hosting over the weekend.