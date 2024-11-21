Brace yourself: Two stars return from knee injuries at The RSM Classic

Åberg may have had a cooler-looking brace back at TPC Sawgrass, but his return to competition Thursday did not go as well as Thorbjornsen’s. After taking a month off to recover from medial meniscus surgery in September, the world No. 5 shot 3-over 73 on the tougher Seaside Course. The low point was when he lost his tee shot into the native area and triple-bogeyed the 10th hole, at which point he was 5-over par.