1H AGO

World Wide Technology Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events heads to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship. Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs as the FedExCup Fall winds down, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events. The Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante will play host for the second time.

    After an eventful Moving Day, Nico Echavarria, Justin Lower and Carson Young share the lead at 16-under. Three players trail by one stroke: Austin Eckroat, Max Greyserman and Joe Highsmith. Echavarria, winner of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, is chasing down back-to-back victories while Lower and Young will look to win their maiden TOUR titles.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Sunday: 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: noon-5 p.m.


    Must reads

    Nico Echavarria, Justin Lower, Carson Young share lead heading into final round at World Wide Technology

    Emotions run high as Justin Lower, others eye maiden TOUR win at World Wide Technology Championship

    Draws and Fades: Anyone’s game with Sunday shootout ahead at Tiger’s El Cardonal

    Beau Hossler unknowingly makes 179-yard ace at World Wide Technology Championship

    Inside the bag: UCLA's Omar Morales reveals gold-faced prototype putter

    Five things to know: El Cardonal at Diamante