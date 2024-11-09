Draws and Fades: Anyone’s game with Sunday shootout ahead at Tiger’s El Cardonal

Greyserman has the chance to go from the guy with three runner-up finishes so far this season on the TOUR to a breakthrough winner. The narrative of a good player unable to truly close can be smashed into smithereens or it can grow bigger … I love the talent of this player and seeing he leads the field in Putting Average and Back 9 Scoring gives me hope. But he’s lagging in Par 5 Scoring compared to others and is T35 in GIR. He will need to hit more greens to let his putter cook.