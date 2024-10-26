ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Nico Echavarria took one step closer to his second TOUR win with an 18th-hole eagle. He takes a two-shot lead into Sunday at 17-under par over Justin Thomas, who is chasing his fifth TOUR win in Asia and first in two years. Max Greyserman is in solo third at 14-under, and a trio of Rickie Fowler, Kevin Yu and Nate Lashley are at 11-under.