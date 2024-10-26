PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, the first international event of the FedExCup Fall.

    Nico Echavarria took one step closer to his second TOUR win with an 18th-hole eagle. He takes a two-shot lead into Sunday at 17-under par over Justin Thomas, who is chasing his fifth TOUR win in Asia and first in two years. Max Greyserman is in solo third at 14-under, and a trio of Rickie Fowler, Kevin Yu and Nate Lashley are at 11-under.

    Check out how to follow the final round below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Saturday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)

    Must reads

    Nico Echavarria eagles final hole for two-shot lead at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Justin Thomas positioned to end winless streak at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Xander Schauffele laughs off 'meltdown' quadruple-bogey 8 at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    The Five: Ranking past editions of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Five things to know: ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club