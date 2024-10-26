1H AGO
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, the first international event of the FedExCup Fall.
Nico Echavarria took one step closer to his second TOUR win with an 18th-hole eagle. He takes a two-shot lead into Sunday at 17-under par over Justin Thomas, who is chasing his fifth TOUR win in Asia and first in two years. Max Greyserman is in solo third at 14-under, and a trio of Rickie Fowler, Kevin Yu and Nate Lashley are at 11-under.
Check out how to follow the final round below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)