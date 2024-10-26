Nico Echavarria eagles final hole for two-shot lead at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Nico Echavarria shot 5-under 65 on Saturday and finished with a tap-in eagle on the 18th for a two-shot lead over Justin Thomas after the third round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Echavarria is aiming for his second victory on the PGA TOUR after winning last year in Puerto Rico. Thomas has won 15 times on TOUR, but is without a victory in 2 1/2 years since winning the 2022 PGA Championship. Max Greyserman, looking for his first PGA TOUR win, carded a 64 and is three back. Three more are six behind and still in the mix: Kevin Yu (66), Rickie Fowler (67) and Nate Lashley (63).