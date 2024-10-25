PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, the first international event of the FedExCup Fall.

    Nico Echavarria has sole possession of the lead at 12-under after back-to-back 64s. His former Arkansas schoolmate Taylor Moore is tied with Justin Thomas at 10-under. Eric Cole (67), Seamus Power (62) and C.T. Pan (66) share fourth place at 9-under. Close behind are Rickie Fowler and Max Greyserman at 8-under.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Friday-Saturday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)

