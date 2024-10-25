31M AGO
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, the first international event of the FedExCup Fall.
Nico Echavarria has sole possession of the lead at 12-under after back-to-back 64s. His former Arkansas schoolmate Taylor Moore is tied with Justin Thomas at 10-under. Eric Cole (67), Seamus Power (62) and C.T. Pan (66) share fourth place at 9-under. Close behind are Rickie Fowler and Max Greyserman at 8-under.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Friday-Saturday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)