Draws and Fades: Late Justin Thomas eagle shifts momentum towards fifth win in Asia

Despite being more than double the odds of Thomas while starting from the same spot, I can’t help but worry about Moore’s SG: Approach stats so far. Of the top 12 on the current leaderboard, he’s the only one giving up strokes on Approach, sitting 51st in the field at -1.112. The rest of his game has been brilliant – ranking second in SG: Off-the-Tee, third in SG: Around the Green and fourth in SG: Putting. But I just can’t see that standard holding form under the pressure of the weekend with a player of Thomas’ stature in the same group.