ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan, the first international event of the FedExCup Fall. Collin Morikawa arrives looking to be the first player to defend his title at ZOZO. Joining him in Japan are former ZOZO winners Hideki Matsuyama and Keegan Bradley along with two-time major champion Xander Schauffele.

    ZOZO is the fifth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments where players look to secure TOUR cards for the 2025 season.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Wednesday-Saturday: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. (Golf Channel)

