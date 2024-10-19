Shriners Children's Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of the Shriners Children's Open concludes Saturday from TPC Summerlin located in Las Vegas.
J.T. Poston and Doug Ghim lead the tournament at 15-under heading the final day as play was called before the completion of the third round due to darkness. Harris English, Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama and Alejandro Tosti all sit just behind at 14-under, with six players waiting to make their run at 13-under.
Round 3 is set to resume at 8 a.m. PT Sunday morning, with Round 4 tee times going off at approximately 10-11:50 a.m. in groups of three off two tees.
The Shriners Children's Open is the fourth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments where players look to secure TOUR cards for the 2025 season.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 3-8 p.m.