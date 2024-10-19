Dan McCarthy, 39, who once took down Scottie Scheffler, makes first PGA TOUR cut

McCarthy is grateful just to have a job assured for next season; he entered last month’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the final event to determine Korn Ferry Tour top-75 exempt status, at No. 87 on the season-long standings (he needed to finish top-85 just to bypass Q-School’s First Stage, too). McCarthy finished T7 at the Ohio State University Golf Club, a season-best showing, to move to No. 68 and keep full status for 2025. Various injuries had made things a struggle in recent years, and McCarthy admitted it had been a few years since he felt that sort of pressure, the type that professional golfers tend to crave.