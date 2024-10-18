Wild winds make surviving the only goal Friday at Shriners Children’s Open

TPC Summerlin played roughly 3.5 shots harder Friday than Thursday’s opening round, with those in the late-early tee time group suffering the worst the desert gales had to offer. Fans weren’t allowed on-site, flagsticks bent under the forceful winds, players backed off shots with regularity and their hats flew off as they dealt with the unseasonably strong gusts. A day after Taylor Pendrith shot 61 and 22 others shot 65 or better, Pierceson Coody was the only golfer to card a 65 or better. It was not a day to thrive. The only goal was to survive.