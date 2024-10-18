PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Inside the Field: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan, where Collin Morikawa looks to defend his title. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner 2024 BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
    Hiroshi Iwata

    Sponsor exemptions – restricted
    Zac Blair
    Joel Dahmen
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Gary Woodland

    Current season's JGTO (Japan Golf Tour) membership
    Ryo Ishikawa
    Naoyuki Kataoka
    Kaito Onishi
    Taisei Shimizu

    Sponsor exemptions – unrestricted
    Takahiro Hataji

    Top 60 on current season's FedExCup Points List
    Collin Morikawa
    Sahith Theegala
    Xander Schauffele
    Sungjae Im
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Justin Thomas
    Tom Hoge
    Si Woo Kim
    Will Zalatoris
    Max Homa
    Max Greyserman
    Eric Cole
    Maverick McNealy
    Patrick Rodgers
    Seamus Power
    Nick Taylor
    Min Woo Lee
    Ben Griffin
    Brendon Todd
    Taylor Moore
    Emiliano Grillo
    Mark Hubbard
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Victor Perez
    Davis Riley
    Andrew Putnam
    Kurt Kitayama
    Luke List
    Adam Svensson
    Lee Hodges
    Adam Schenk
    Charley Hoffman
    Ben Kohles
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Beau Hossler
    Andrew Novak
    Harry Hall
    Mac Meissner
    Kevin Yu
    Justin Lower
    Doug Ghim
    C.T. Pan
    Chan Kim
    Chris Gotterup
    Samuel Stevens
    Chandler Phillips
    J.J. Spaun
    Sami Valimaki
    K.H. Lee
    Richard Hoey
    Nate Lashley
    Patrick Fishburn
    Matt Kuchar
    Ryan Fox
    David Skinns
    Rickie Fowler
    Ben Silverman
    Nico Echavarria
    Chad Ramey
    S.H. Kim