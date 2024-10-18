Inside the Field: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan, where Collin Morikawa looks to defend his title. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner 2024 BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
Hiroshi Iwata
Sponsor exemptions – restricted
Zac Blair
Joel Dahmen
Satoshi Kodaira
Gary Woodland
Current season's JGTO (Japan Golf Tour) membership
Ryo Ishikawa
Naoyuki Kataoka
Kaito Onishi
Taisei Shimizu
Sponsor exemptions – unrestricted
Takahiro Hataji
Top 60 on current season's FedExCup Points List
Collin Morikawa
Sahith Theegala
Xander Schauffele
Sungjae Im
Hideki Matsuyama
Justin Thomas
Tom Hoge
Si Woo Kim
Will Zalatoris
Max Homa
Max Greyserman
Eric Cole
Maverick McNealy
Patrick Rodgers
Seamus Power
Nick Taylor
Min Woo Lee
Ben Griffin
Brendon Todd
Taylor Moore
Emiliano Grillo
Mark Hubbard
Jhonattan Vegas
Victor Perez
Davis Riley
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Luke List
Adam Svensson
Lee Hodges
Adam Schenk
Charley Hoffman
Ben Kohles
Ryo Hisatsune
Beau Hossler
Andrew Novak
Harry Hall
Mac Meissner
Kevin Yu
Justin Lower
Doug Ghim
C.T. Pan
Chan Kim
Chris Gotterup
Samuel Stevens
Chandler Phillips
J.J. Spaun
Sami Valimaki
K.H. Lee
Richard Hoey
Nate Lashley
Patrick Fishburn
Matt Kuchar
Ryan Fox
David Skinns
Rickie Fowler
Ben Silverman
Nico Echavarria
Chad Ramey
S.H. Kim