Live bets: Can Keith Mitchell close or is a new winner afoot?

I’m running this back from yesterday despite the fact I WAS impressed by Hossler’s mid-round rescue after a diabolical double bogey on the back nine. Hossler is inside the top 20 in SG: Approach (19th), SG: Off-the-Tee (4th), SG: Around-the-Green (19th) and SG: Putting (12th) but I’m not prepared to get on at short odds as we watch to see if he can maintain it. Over the season he’s been 97th in SG: Off-The-Tee and a 149th in SG: Approach. In the eight occasions he’s been inside the top three through 54-holes he has zero wins.