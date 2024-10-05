Live bets: Can Keith Mitchell close or is a new winner afoot?
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Keith Mitchell closed with back-to-back birdies to take the outright lead and betting favoritism at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Mitchell moved to 20-under for the tournament at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi and sits +100 to score his second PGA TOUR win after his 2019 win at PGA National.
His laidback persona will be put to the test on Sunday, starting one shot clear of Beau Hossler (+275) and two clear of Kevin Yu (+650) who are chasing their first TOUR titles.
While a winner should come from the three players up top, the likes of Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman and Bud Cauley haven’t given up despite sitting four shots off the pace.
Ryan Fox, Daniel Berger and Michael Thorbjornsen sit -15 in a tie for seventh. Here are the latest odds from BetMGM Sportsbook.
- +100: Keith Mitchell (-20, 1st)
- +275: Beau Hossler (-19, 2nd)
- +650: Kevin Yu (-18, 3rd)
- +2200: Lucas Glover (-16, T4)
- +2500: Jacob Bridgeman (-16, T4)
- +2800: Bud Cauley (-16, T4)
- +3500: Ryan Fox (-15, T7)
- +4000: Daniel Berger (-15, T7)
- +4000: Michael Thorbjornsen (-15, T7)
Green light
Ryan Fox +180 for Top 5 including ties
Sitting just one shot out of the top five, Ryan Fox is inside the top 20 in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach and SG: Putting with his only issues coming around the greens. If he has a good day tee to green, he can easily push into a payoff here. Starting five back he will be looking for early birdies to apply pressure to the leaders.
Yellow light
Keith Mitchell +100 outright
Yesterday I picked Mitchell as my “green light” play at +650 so hopefully you jumped on board. I still believe he is the winner however if you haven’t bet yet, I wouldn’t bet now. At +100 the risk is way too high for the potential reward.
He’s riding a hot putter, not usually his strength, so with the small chance it could go cold on Sunday, the +100 is not enough juice. Instead look for in-play fluctuation points and potentially jump on them.
Red light
Beau Hossler +275 outright
I’m running this back from yesterday despite the fact I WAS impressed by Hossler’s mid-round rescue after a diabolical double bogey on the back nine. Hossler is inside the top 20 in SG: Approach (19th), SG: Off-the-Tee (4th), SG: Around-the-Green (19th) and SG: Putting (12th) but I’m not prepared to get on at short odds as we watch to see if he can maintain it. Over the season he’s been 97th in SG: Off-The-Tee and a 149th in SG: Approach. In the eight occasions he’s been inside the top three through 54-holes he has zero wins.
