PGA TOUR rookies Jacob Bridgeman, Hayden Springer fighting for top-125 status at Sanderson Farms Championship
Jacob Bridgeman plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
A pair of PGA TOUR rookies are firmly in the mix through two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and while both Jacob Bridgeman and Hayden Springer are looking at the top of the leaderboard in Mississippi, they’ve both got their eyes on the more important number heading into the weekend: the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall.
Bridgeman and Springer are at 13-under and 12-under, respectively, through 36 holes at The Country Club of Jackson, just a few shots back of the midday leader, Beau Hossler.
Bridgeman started the week at No. 123 in the FedExCup Fall standings, while Springer was just outside the magic number at No. 127. Both are projected, at the halfway point of the week, to make a nice move if their results hold come Sunday night.
“This year it's been a lot of fun," Bridgeman said. "Definitely learned a lot. But it's been very tough at the same time. I'm not complaining because it's the best job in the world. It's definitely mentally tough at times, physically tough. I'm glad I am where I am and hoping to finish the year strong and do it again.”
Bridgeman, who hasn’t yet notched a top-10 finish this season, was admittingly surprised at his 36-hole effort this week after he was unable to hit balls for about four days after Hurricane Helene tore through the southeastern United States. He had no power or air conditioning at his home and said his sister’s home had “a couple” of trees fall on it.
“I had a lot of other things on my mind than golf which I guess is probably a good thing, but coming off a break I was ready to go,” he said. “I was sort of shocked when I was in good form.”
Springer, meanwhile, has three top 10s this season, including a tie for seventh at the John Deere Classic after he opened with a 59 at TPC Deere Run. It was his second top-10 finish in as many weeks after missing six cuts in a row through April and May. Springer says, despite the top-125 noise, he’s doing his very best to keep things simple this week – and moving forward.
“It's nice to know when I'm playing well, it's definitely up there," Springer said. "So, it's like anything, just trying to take it one day at a time and a tournament at a time, not overcomplicate it. That's the big thing for me, is just trying day at a time, shot by shot, and see where that puts me.”
Through two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship, that fine play has put both Springer and Bridgeman projected inside the top 125.
A good place to be.