Expert Picks: Procore Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor’s Note: The 2024 season for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golfconcluded with the TOUR Championship. Stay tuned for further details on the 2025 Fantasy season, which will begin with The Sentry in January.
The FedExCup Fall continues an evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. For the eight fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, a longshot winner (priced above +5000 at BetMGM Sportsbook), a top-10 option and a head-to-head matchup.
Fantasy golf players can also gain insight into this week’s tournament from Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton, who breaks down the field in this week’s edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Sept. 10. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Keith Mitchell (+3000) – On paper, he’s the best ball-striker in the field. Fourth this season in SG: Tee-to-Green and sixth in both SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach. Will need the putter to heat up out west but he’s got some upside at this price.
- Top five: Matt Kuchar (+450) – The veteran made a great run at extending his Playoffs streak but came up just short despite three top-25s in his last four starts highlighted by a T3 in Minnesota. He has a solid record in Napa including a T12 result last season
- Longshot: Cameron Champ (+9000) – A winner here in 2019, he has been hot and cold (mostly cold) this season – but enters on a three-event made cut streak, his longest in nearly a year, and needs to make a move to maintain his card for 2025.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Tom Hoge (-110) over J.J. Spaun – Hoge has made five of six cuts in Napa, finishing inside the top 40 in each of those five instances. Expect another solid showing from one of the TOUR’s best iron players.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sahith Theegala (+1100) – It almost feels like I’m trolling my fellow Golfbet tipsters by starting with a chalk pick but the reality is he’s the defending champ, he’s in form, and I’m expecting a big performance in front of his big traveling crowd. Six of the last eight winners are California natives and it likely continues.
- Top 10: Matt Kuchar (+450) – The veteran finished the 2024 season with some very solid results and has been T12 and T7 in recent years at Silverado. Could provide a Stewart Cink-like week here while enjoying Napa with family.
- Longshot: Mark Hubbard (+5500) – Forced to go through Monday qualifying because he forgot to officially enter, Hubbard did so with aplomb and now lines up with a great positive attitude and good vibes. Four times inside the top 21 in the last five starts here.
- H2H: Patrick Fishburn (-110) over C.T. Pan – Taking a data-led leap on this as Fishburn is yet to play Silverado however no player has more SG: Total in their last five starts than this guy and he’s been particularly good off the tee which counts in Napa.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Maverick McNealy (+2000) – The start of the FedExCup Fall has usually acted as a springboard for some players. While it technically isn’t a fresh start, it tends to have that feel. McNealy is a player who has shown flashes of a breakthrough in 2024 with a T3, T7 and T12 among his last seven starts. Driving the ball well is crucial this week. McNealy’s stats off the tee support a big week.
- Top 10: Eric Cole (+350) – I’m going with a mix of history and recent form. Cole’s 2024 season has been quite consistent with three top 10s in his last seven starts. He also finished fourth here last year.
- Longshot: Matt Kuchar (+5500) – If you subscribe to the theory that the 46-year-old has some good golf left in him, this is the pick for you. Kuchar has shown some good form recently with a T3 and a T12 in his last two starts. He also has a T7 and a T12 in his last two starts at this course.
- H2H: Mackenzie Hughes (+100) over Patrick Rodgers – Hughes may feel like he has something to prove with his captain’s pick for the International Presidents Cup team. I’ll take the chip on his shoulder.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Eric Cole (+4000) – Tremendous value here for Cole! Maybe not the season he expected but he finished the year strong (no MC in his last eight starts with three top 10s in that stretch) and finished solo fourth here last year. Cole should be more in the 22/1 range so take the value and worst case, cash out if you’re getting cold feet on the weekend.
- Top 10: Luke Clanton (+240) – His outright odds are a bit too rich for my blood but I am buying the hype. This is a big week for him to show he can keep up his momentum having not started in a PGA TOUR event since early August at the Wyndham.
- Longshot: Patrick Fishburn (+6600) – The odds should tell you everything here. His first full PGA TOUR season has been a bit of a rollercoaster which was highlighted with a hot July (15th, third, T6 in three straight starts). You would think a 32-year-old PGA TOUR rookie’s odds would be a lot lower, and I think that’s telling me something about his hunger this week.
- H2H: Mackenzie Hughes (+100) over Patrick Rodgers – Backing the Canadian as he gets ready for the upcoming Presidents Cup in his home country. Wants to enter the event in good form, so extra motivation here for him this week.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Editorial contributor, Golfbet)
- Winner: Maverick McNealy (+2000) – The Californian connection continues! Growing up in the Bay Area he will be more than familiar with the grasses and climate. A super putter on Bent/Poa, heating up at the end of the season with T3 at the 3M Open and T12 at FedEx St. Jude Championship, the former Stanford man ran second here in 2021.
- Top 10: Matt Kuchar (+450) – The veteran was in the mix at 3M (T3) and Wyndham (T12) in the final two events of the regular season. At only 7,123 yards, Kuchar has cashed T7 and T12 in his last two visits and won't be playing catch-up off the tee all week.
- Longshot: Rico Hoey (+6600) – The former USC Trojan heated up like the weather in Southern California after the U.S. Open. Racking up T26 or better in five of six starts, he lost in a six-man playoff in Kentucky and cashed T6 in Detroit and T8 at the Barracuda Championship. Strong off the tee, he's also second in Par-5 scoring average and that plays on this par 72.
- H2H: J.J. Spaun (-110) over Tom Hoge – In this part of the world, I'm riding with the West Coast players. Spaun posted T29 or better in five of his last six events in the regular season, including T9-T3 to close. Hoge is locked up for 2025 and should enjoy the views and the wine!
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy expert results
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the 2023 FedExCup Fall.
