Expert Picks: Procore Championship

Winner: Eric Cole (+4000) – Tremendous value here for Cole! Maybe not the season he expected but he finished the year strong (no MC in his last eight starts with three top 10s in that stretch) and finished solo fourth here last year. Cole should be more in the 22/1 range so take the value and worst case, cash out if you’re getting cold feet on the weekend.

Top 10: Luke Clanton (+240) – His outright odds are a bit too rich for my blood but I am buying the hype. This is a big week for him to show he can keep up his momentum having not started in a PGA TOUR event since early August at the Wyndham.

Longshot: Patrick Fishburn (+6600) – The odds should tell you everything here. His first full PGA TOUR season has been a bit of a rollercoaster which was highlighted with a hot July (15th, third, T6 in three straight starts). You would think a 32-year-old PGA TOUR rookie’s odds would be a lot lower, and I think that’s telling me something about his hunger this week.