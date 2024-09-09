Power Rankings: Procore Championship

FedExCup points will continue to be distributed similarly for all eight stops during the FedExCup Fall; that is, 500 points will be awarded to the winner, 300 points to the runner-up, and so on. Golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup will not accumulate points, while everyone else will add to his existing total. At the conclusion of The RSM Classic (Nov. 21-24), golfers ranked 51st-60th will earn exemptions into the second and third Signature Events next year – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan. 30-Feb. 2) and The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 13-16) – and all inside the top 125 will be equipped with fully exempt status in 2025.