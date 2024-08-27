The Creator Classic: Tee times, pairings announced at East Lake
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The groupings and tee times for the inaugural Creator Classic presented by Blackstone are out for Wednesday’s competition on the eve of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
Sixteen of the best golf content creators are in Atlanta this week to compete on the back nine of the new layout. They’ll compete over eight holes of gross stroke play, followed by a one-hole playoff on No. 18 between the top four scores.
Tee times (all times ET)
- 4:12 p.m.: George Bryan IV, Wesley Bryan, Gabby GolfGirl, Tyler Toney
- 4:24 p.m.: Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke, Mason Nutt, Paige Spiranac
- 4:36 p.m.: Aimee Cho, Fat Perez, Roger Steele, Sean Walsh
- 4:48 p.m.: Mac Boucher, Peter Finch, Luke Kwon, Micah Morris
The honor of the first tee time at 4:12 p.m. features some sibling flair. TOUR winner Wesley Bryan will be joined by his brother and content partner, George Bryan IV. Also in this group are Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney and trick-shot teenager Gabby GolfGirl.
Paige Spiranac, a former college star and professional player turned golf model, will tee off at 4:24 p.m. alongside a pair of content creators from Good Good. Brad Dalke, a former U.S. Amateur runner-up, and Garrett Clark, one of the Good Good co-founders, will join Spiranac along with big-hitting Mason Nutt from BustaJack.
The third group off at 4:36 p.m. consists of Roger Steele, Aimee Cho, Sean Walsh from Good Good and Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports. Walsh boasts a +5 handicap while Steele shot a 71 at Valhalla the day after this year’s PGA Championship. Perez has shown he has game on the Bob Does Sports channel, while Cho is a former pro who now focuses on TikTok content.
And finally, at 4:48 p.m., the final foursome takes the course. Micah Morris will be joined by a pair of international pros, England’s Peter Finch and Canadian Mac Boucher. Rounding out the final group is former professional Luke Kwon, who himself plays to a +3 handicap.
One swing from every content creator in The Creator Classic field
The Creator Classic will be streamed live via PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel, Peacock and ESPN+, as well as the PGA TOUR channel on PlutoTV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and XUMO, among other FAST platforms.
Hosts will be in the booth with talent covering the on-course action, while the players and participants will capture and share their own content throughout the tournament. For those looking to experience the excitement in-person, the event will be open to anyone with a Wednesday ticket to the TOUR Championship.
How to follow (all times ET)
- Wednesday, Aug. 28: 4 p.m.
Click below to find where to watch
• PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel
• Peacock
• ESPN+
• PlutoTV
• Roku
• Tubi
• Xumo
• Freevee
• Samsung TV Plus