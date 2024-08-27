Power Rankings: The Creator Classic

RANK CREATOR HANDICAP COMMENT

1 Wesley Bryan N/A The only participant with a PGA TOUR title to his credit, Wesley Bryan lands in the No. 1 spot. The younger of the Bryan Bros., Wesley’s living his best life on the content side of the golf world. The game within the game will be if big brother George can make a push and finish higher than him this week.

2 Paige Spiranac +3.5 You probably recognize her, but Spiranac is eager to show her golf game is as good as her modeling career. Don’t get it twisted, she played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State as well as professionally. I expect a big week out of her at East Lake. Spiranac has plenty of game.

3 Brad Dalke +5.6 You may know Dalke from his videos with Good Good, but he has a pretty impressive golf resumé. Dalke was a top-ranked junior player, won a national title at the University of Oklahoma and played in a Masters and U.S. Open after finishing runner-up at the U.S. Amateur. Anyone who can handle the high-stakes pressure of driving down Magnolia Lane should be well-prepared for this week.

4 Luke Kwon +3.0 Kwon has partnered with several of his Creator Classic counterparts for content over the past year, and he’s got plenty of game himself. He’s made more than 50 starts in PGA TOUR-sanctioned events, including a win in China in 2019.

5 Garrett Clark +4.5 The main founder of Good Good, Clark first picked up a club at age 14. He “hated every minute of it" until he made an ace later that day and quickly became hooked for life. That's right, he made an ace the first time he played – in case anyone wasn't already jealous of this guy.

6 Fat Perez 0.8 If you’re not familiar with Perez, whose real name is Nick Stubbe, watching him on Wednesday might turn you into a fan. A former Division III golfer, Stubbe ditched his life in public accounting when he joined Bob Does Sports. His nickname comes from an insult that an opponent gave him in the past that he decided to run with. Yeah, pretty awesome.

7 George Bryan IV N/A Wesley isn't the only one with PGA TOUR experience in the Bryan family. Big brother George made his TOUR debut last season in Bermuda and teed it up this year at the Myrtle Beach Classic. If George can beat Wesley, we may have some legit trash-talking content coming from their channel. Never doubt the hunger of a sibling rivalry.

8 Gabby DeGasperis 1.6 Aka GabbyGolfgirl, DeGasperis will be heading to East Lake as the youngest player (16) teeing it up this week. Her trick shots and creativity assure that she's making the highlight reel.

9 Sean Walsh +5.0 Walsh will be eager to come out as the top Good Good performer this week. He did lose a tiebreaker on a rock-paper-scissors game in a recent golf video against Kwon, so Walsh is out for revenge this week.

10 Aimee Cho N/A Cho is a must-watch this week, especially if there's a TikTok dance-off involved. Can the golf coach and former pro put her experience on display this week at East Lake? I think she will.

11 Mason Nutt 1.0 A member of BustaJack, Nutt is famously known for playing golf in 50 states in 50 weeks. Sahith Theegala was in awe hearing about the BustaJack team's cross-country grind. Nutt will come in as the favorite for longest drive, but whether he can card low scores remains to be seen.

12 Mac Boucher 0 The smooth-swinging Canadian might just be the most excited player in the field. He recently took to Instagram to say he’s “always dreamed about playing on the PGA TOUR.” Well, that dream is still alive, but at least Boucher can come close Wednesday at East Lake. He’s already set his own over/under at “a smooth 45.”

13 Micah Morris N/A Morris is the cousin of Clark and one of the original members of Good Good. He didn’t even touch a club until age 15, but he has game, having participated in a TOUR-sanctioned event in Canada last year. There’s a good chance Morris turns some heads on Wednesday.

14 Roger Steele 0 The proud Chicago native tries to not to take himself (or his golf game) too seriously. Will that help him swing more carefree, especially in a competition? Steele shot a 71 from the tips at Valhalla after the PGA Championship earlier this year.

15 Tyler Toney 3 Dude Perfect's Toney brings a big following with him, and his swing is reminiscent of that baseball friend you grew up with. He’s been spending a lot of time with his beloved Texas Rangers lately, so we’ll see if he's also snuck in some time on the driving range.