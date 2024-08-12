Creator Classic broadcast promises to combine tradition, innovation
3 Min Read
PGA TOUR winner Joel Dahmen among announcers for unprecedented event on TOUR Championship’s eve
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone promises to bring an intriguing blend of innovation and tradition when it tees off on the eve of the TOUR Championship at the restored East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
The nine-hole event on one of the TOUR’s most historic courses will feature a 16-person field comprised of some of the biggest creators in the ever-growing golf space on YouTube. The event, which will take place at 4 p.m. on Aug. 28, will be broadcast on a multitude of platforms, as well, allowing golf fans to see what it’s like for a cadre of creators to face the challenges of a PGA TOUR course on the eve of the FedExCup finale.
Befitting such an event, the Creator Classic – which will be streamed on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube and FAST channels, Peacock and ESPN+ – will also add new elements to a traditional golf broadcast.
The lineup of talent combines the insight and expertise of an experienced analyst in CBS’ Mark Immelman with the fun and fresh perspective of golf media’s next wave, including Barstool Sports’ Jake Marsh and Dan Rapaport, as well as Hally Leadbetter and Bradford Wilson. Wilson and Rapaport are veterans of Netflix’s popular “Full Swing” documentary, as is PGA TOUR winner Joel Dahmen, who will trade in his clubs for a mic and take part in the Creator Classic broadcast. Dahmen has become one of the PGA TOUR’s most popular players because of his self-effacing humor and refreshing authenticity, and it will be on full display for this groundbreaking event.
Dahmen will be joined by Rapaport and Leadbetter as on-course reporters, while Wilson will be at East Lake as the Creator Classic’s social media correspondent, connecting the creators with the online dialogue from fans watching the live broadcast. Marsh, who has previously called play-by-play for Barstool Sports, ESPN and Peacock, and is a member of the country's No. 1 sports podcast, "Pardon My Take," will host the broadcast from PGA TOUR Entertainment’s Florida studios alongside Immelman in the analyst’s role.
The broadcast will cover the competition with the same intensity that fans will see later that week at the TOUR Championship, while also featuring in-round interviews and other unique elements to highlight the charisma and personality of the Creator Classic’s competitors. The Creator Classic will be produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, featuring live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring and data, Trackman shot tracing and rich, on-screen graphics.
All 16 participants in the Creator Classic will play the first eight holes of East Lake’s back nine, and the top four will advance to a playoff on the famed par-5 18th that concludes the annual chase for the FedExCup. ShotLink data will be used to illustrate the difference in performance between the content creators and PGA TOUR players.
Among the Content Classic participants announced so far are Tyler Toney from Dude Perfect, the Bryan Bros, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports and Good Good creators Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh. The full field will be announced later this week.
The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone also marks the first look at the new back nine at East Lake, making these creators the first to officially take on the restored course. A historic venue hosting a groundbreaking event. It’s the perfect combination.