Creator Classic broadcast promises to combine tradition, innovation

The lineup of talent combines the insight and expertise of an experienced analyst in CBS’ Mark Immelman with the fun and fresh perspective of golf media’s next wave, including Barstool Sports’ Jake Marsh and Dan Rapaport, as well as Hally Leadbetter and Bradford Wilson. Wilson and Rapaport are veterans of Netflix’s popular “Full Swing” documentary, as is PGA TOUR winner Joel Dahmen, who will trade in his clubs for a mic and take part in the Creator Classic broadcast. Dahmen has become one of the PGA TOUR’s most popular players because of his self-effacing humor and refreshing authenticity, and it will be on full display for this groundbreaking event.