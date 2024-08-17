FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, TV and tee times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Hideki Matsuyama stormed to a five-stroke lead with a 6-under 64 on Saurday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Nick Dunlap sits in solo second at 12-under, and defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland finished in solo third, six off the pace heading into the final round. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are tied at 10-under.
FedEx St. Jude marks the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events. The top 50 after this week advance onto the BMW Championship, with the final 30 making it the season-ending TOUR Championship with a chance to win the FedExCup. FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs events, with the winner earning 2,000 points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: The Life: Scheffler, presented by GolfForever'
- Tune in Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC as Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world reflects on what has changed in his life over the past two-and-a-half years, from 12 PGA TOUR victories and a gold medal to fatherhood. Get a glimpse into the life of Scheffler through his own eyes – and the words of his father, Scott.
Television:
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured group: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured group: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups (all times ET)
Marquee group
- 7:45 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Max Homa
Featured groups
- 7:55 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jake Knapp
- 10:40 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa