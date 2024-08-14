FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will also qualify for all eight Signature Events in 2025, and the top 30 after the BMW will qualify for the 2025 Masters (and likely the U.S. Open and The Open Championship). The stakes are high for advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs, and those outside the top 50 into the FedEx St. Jude Championship, contested at water-logged TPC Southwind, will face an emotionally charged week in potentially adverse conditions.