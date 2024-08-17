FedExCup update: Wild year continues for Nick Dunlap, who’s looking for return to Colorado where it all began

The 20-year-old has had an incredible run to make it to the FedExCup Playoffs. After his U.S. Amateur win, he was part of victorious U.S. teams at the Walker Cup and World Amateur Team Championship, shot a record-tying 60 in a college tournament and won the SEC Stroke Play hosted by Jerry Pate. He won The American Express in January, becoming the first amateur in more than three decades to win on the PGA TOUR, and just the third since 1957. He then became the first to win as both an amateur and a professional win the same season when he won last months’ Barracuda Championship to earn a spot in the Playoffs.