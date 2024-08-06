Why Webb Simpson's wife Dowd is on the bag this week at Wyndham Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
The Wyndham Championship is a special place for 2011 champion Webb Simpson. The site of the North Carolina native’s first PGA TOUR win, Sedgefield Country Club has yielded two runner-up and 10 top-10 finishes in 15 starts for the seven-time TOUR winner.
"This feels like another home tournament for me," Simpson said about the Wyndham in 2021. “I grew up an hour and a half down the road, and my family all live in North Carolina.
"Then I went to Wake Forest University 30 minutes down the road. A lot of flashbacks happen this week, just of junior golf, my development in high school and then in college."
Moreover, the Wyndham has become a very tangible part of Simpson's family: “Our third child we named Wyndham Rose partly because of this golf tournament and what it means to the family," he said.
This week, it's a different family member who takes the spotlight: Dowd, Webb's wife, who’s on his bag for the first time at Sedgefield Country Club.
“It's our first week,” said Webb. “She caddied at Augusta three practice rounds before, but never in the actual tournament, so this is her first go."
His new looper has outlined some clear boundaries in their partnership.
"He's not gonna ask me any numbers," Dowd said Tuesday ahead of this week's Wyndham Championship. "I don't know how to do addition, subtraction. I don't even know what a yard is, so not gonna happen. I'm so bad with numbers. I'm terrible at math.
"I'm really hoping he doesn't get in any bunkers. I don't want to rake too many of those."
"She did great in school except for math," Webb echoed.
Nevertheless, Dowd is prepared for the upcoming week.
"I've been reciting all of the things that a caddie does every night before I go to bed," said Dowd. "So it's now just a matter of taking what I know and putting it into practice.
"You stay still, you keep quiet, don't step in anyone's line, and never pick up the ball."
Webb Simpson enters the event with one top-25 finish and nine made cuts in 12 starts this year. At No. 147 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, he'll need a win to have a chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.
But this week, the focus is on family.
"We're really excited," said Webb. "We talk about how so often my job pulls me away from her and the kids, but this week she gets to come inside the ropes and really see what it's about from that perspective."
So, the parents of five are prepared to tackle another challenge together. No bunkers and no math, but all the perspectives.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.