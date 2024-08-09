Wyndham Championship underway after ‘Herculean’ recovery from Tropical Storm Debby

The Sedgefield Country Club agronomy staff, plus roughly 60 volunteers, was hard at work from the crack of dawn Friday to prepare the course for TOUR competition, after Tropical Storm Debby moved through overnight Wednesday and for a large part of Thursday – which required Thursday competition to be fully postponed. There was a slight sense of consternation early in the week, as the region had been hit with a wet July (roughly 9 inches of rain), that had softened the Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield to begin with. The hilly, tree-lined venue features several creeks that wind their way through the property and low areas that are receptive to flooding – veteran caddie Aaron Flener, who loops for 2019 Wyndham winner and local favorite J.T. Poston, shared images Thursday afternoon on X of puddled areas on the front nine. Early Friday morning, plenty of work remained – on the teeing areas, fairways and greens.