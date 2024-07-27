3M Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Jhonattan Vegas matched the low round of the day with 63 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. Matt Kuchar holed out for eagle on the 18th hole for 63 and finished one back at 15-under. Maverick McNealy sits two back at 14-under, while Sahith Theegala and Patrick Fishburn lurk at 12-under, four off the pace heading into Sunday.