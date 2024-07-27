4H AGO
3M Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The 3M Open concludes Sunday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This event marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players searching for precious points ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Jhonattan Vegas matched the low round of the day with 63 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. Matt Kuchar holed out for eagle on the 18th hole for 63 and finished one back at 15-under. Maverick McNealy sits two back at 14-under, while Sahith Theegala and Patrick Fishburn lurk at 12-under, four off the pace heading into Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
Featured Groups
SUNDAY
Marquee Groups:
- 8:34 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Adam Schenk, Davis Riley
- 11:51 a.m.: Sam Burns, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
Featured Groups
- 8:45 a.m.: Pierceson Coody, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell
- 8:56 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Justin Lower, Gary Woodland
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.