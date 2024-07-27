PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3M Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 3M Open concludes Sunday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This event marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players searching for precious points ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.

    Jhonattan Vegas matched the low round of the day with 63 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. Matt Kuchar holed out for eagle on the 18th hole for 63 and finished one back at 15-under. Maverick McNealy sits two back at 14-under, while Sahith Theegala and Patrick Fishburn lurk at 12-under, four off the pace heading into Sunday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1 Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Groups

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Groups:

    • 8:34 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Adam Schenk, Davis Riley
    • 11:51 a.m.: Sam Burns, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

    Featured Groups

    • 8:45 a.m.: Pierceson Coody, Joe Highsmith, Keith Mitchell
    • 8:56 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Justin Lower, Gary Woodland

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


