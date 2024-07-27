Putter adjustments propel Patrick Fishburn to success at 3M Open
2 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Golfers will try anything to help them improve. And that includes trying everything.
Patrick Fishburn, who is 99th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the season, changed the loft on his putter, how he grips the putter and the actual putter itself two weeks ago prior to the ISCO Championship.
“It wasn't going in the hole,” said Fishburn with a smile on Saturday at the 3M Open when asked about all the changes.
Fishburn fired an 8-under 63 Saturday at TPC Twin Cities and is firmly in the mix for his first PGA TOUR title. He is 11th in SG: Putting through the week.
“It's made a big difference," Fishburn said. "I've been hitting it pretty solid the last few weeks, but the difference has been making a few more putts."
Patrick Fishburn's interview after Round 3 of 3M Open
Fishburn explained his putts, up until a few weeks ago, were missing in all directions. He realized his shoulders were “too open,” so he pivoted to a cross-handed grip instead, with an arm lock – something he had never done before.
“In professional golf you try a lot of things, especially on the greens, so I haven't really putted very good very much in my career, always a very streaky putter, so I've tried just about everything,” Fishburn said.
Fishburn has been this close to a TOUR title once before, when he and partner Zac Blair held the 54-hole lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April. They had an ever-par finisher and ended up tied for fourth. He was also in the penultimate group a week ago at the Barracuda Championship and finished third.
It's been a solid summertime stretch for Fishburn who missed seven of his first eight cuts of the season. Last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, Fishburn missed his first six cuts of the season. With a laugh he said this is the usual time he starts to “wake up” after spending, perhaps, too much time in Utah through the winter.
His putting – and putter – switch has done wonders at this time of the season, however. And now he’s looking to ride his third-round momentum, and that hot putter, right into the PGA TOUR winner's circle for the first time.
“It’s changed my game, for sure,” Fishburn said. “Changes your game if you can make a putt.”