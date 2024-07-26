Playoffs Bubble boys preach patience at 3M Open

For most of the year, players are focused on the shot in front of them, doing their best not to think about the next hole, round or tournament. But as the calendar turns to late July, pro golfers' minds begin to wander. In three weeks, the FedExCup Playoffs begin, with only the top 70 players in attendance. In four weeks, 50 players will guarantee their spot in next year's Signature Events. Who will be there?