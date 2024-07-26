Playoffs Bubble boys preach patience at 3M Open
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
BLAINE, Minn. – Andrew Putnam tries not to think about it, but it's an unavoidable reality for PGA TOUR golfers.
For most of the year, players are focused on the shot in front of them, doing their best not to think about the next hole, round or tournament. But as the calendar turns to late July, pro golfers' minds begin to wander. In three weeks, the FedExCup Playoffs begin, with only the top 70 players in attendance. In four weeks, 50 players will guarantee their spot in next year's Signature Events. Who will be there?
That's still in question for a majority of the 3M Open field. Putnam hopes to be. If the season ended last week, he wouldn't. If it ended after Friday's second round, where Putnam sits solo third, he would.
It's the delicate seesaw that TOUR players ride over the final weeks of the Regular Season. One stroke could be the difference, and likely will be for some. The final weeks will be volatile. That's inevitably in everyone's minds, whether they'd like it to be or not.
"Can't really avoid that," Putnam said. "So just keep doing what we're doing and just do our best, all you can really do."
There's not much else to do but play. The machinations and possible scenarios are endless with two events left -- this week's 3M Open and the Wyndham Championship. The only way to guarantee you're not on the bubble is to play well, and the only way to do that is to be patient, as tough as it might be.
"It's a piece of what we go through as professional golfers, but I think playing good golf takes care of everything," said Matt NeSmith. "If you play good, the FedExCup and everything will work out on its own. Just try and keep the right mindset going into the weekend and play one shot at a time."
NeSmith started the week outside the top 125 but is projected to move to 81st. He was 10-under and solo-second through two rounds, two back of leader Taylor Pendrith. Only three players in the top 17 through 36 holes -- Pendrith, Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns -- were already inside the top 70.
Matt NeSmith rolls in short birdie at 3M Open
Putnam, who was 9-under after Friday, is the only golfer projected to move into the top 70. At 9-under, he's forecasted to move to 61st. He's also focused on cracking the top 50. That's the threshold needed to qualify for the BMW Championship, the second Playoffs event, and guarantee exemptions into next year's Signature Events.
"I felt like I didn't have my best year and I'm still 70th," said Putnam, who played all the Signature Events this season. "The points structure and all that stuff is huge to get into the top 50 to be in those elevated events. Some of my favorite tournaments so really don't want to miss 'em. Need to play pretty well the next couple events to get in there."
Good golf can come at any time. NeSmith had struggled all season until he finished runner-up at the ISCO Championship, losing to Harry Hall in a playoff. It was his best chance to win since earning his TOUR card in 2019. It jumpstarted his season and reinvigorated his push for the Playoffs, which had been dormant for months.
Doug Ghim has been on the opposite trajectory. He was one of the most consistent golfers in the spring, notching five consecutive top-20s in a row. That form has evaded him recently, but he shot 7-under 64 on Friday to jump into a tie for fourth. He hit 17 greens and gained five strokes with his approach play. He's projected 80th in the FedExCup.
"At the end of the day, you've just got to be patient and see the growth when maybe the leaderboard doesn't show it," Ghim said.
Through two rounds, Ghim's name and many of the other bubble boys are up at the top of the board. Friday was not the time to celebrate, though. There are still two more rounds, and weeks, to go.
"We're halfway through a golf tournament, we're still a long way away from Sunday afternoon, NeSmith said. "So just keep doing what you're doing and try to hit the first tee shot tomorrow pretty well and go from there."